Wabash Valley town sets new marijuana ordinance

MARSHALL, IL. (WTHI) – Illinois communities are adopting their own penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana. This after state legislation decided to let local governments set their own standards when it comes to the drug.

A Wabash Valley town is among the latest cities to pass its own measure. “We get used to them just passing the buck,” said Camie Sanders, Mayor of Marshall.

Under a previous Illinois law possession of 10 grams of marijuana was a “Class B” misdemeanor. The offense could land you in jail for as long as 6 months and stick you with upwards of $1,500 in fines. However, a new law was passed last year which significantly lowers the punishment to a citation.

“Either legalize it or don’t. Quit playing games, and I don’t think there’s anyone with enough guts to do either one,” said Sanders.

Ten grams may not sound like a lot but it’s enough to make roughly 20 joints. Sanders said the current law, or lack there-of, isn’t sending a much needed message to area teens with substance abuse. “It’s about education. They really don’t know they have a problem a lot of times, and they really don’t know how many people they affect.”

The City of Marshall is imposing a $100 fine. The same fine an underage drinker would face. “It’s pretty much whatever the city comes up with, and that’s what we came up with to see how it works. We can always change it if it’s not working. That’s just to discourage kids from doing it, from having it. It is still against the law,” said Sanders.

Many in the community are in favor of the new ordinance. The money generated from fines will go towards drug and alcohol education programs within local schools.

“Hopefully they’ll get that message through that education that they are not just affecting their lives, they’re affecting their family’s lives,” said Sanders.

Other Illinois cities like Robinson, Paris, and Palestine have passed a similar ordinance.

Mayor Sanders said violators have 14 days to pay up. Then the fine will double, and you could also face additional court costs.