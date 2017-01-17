Commissioners pass resolution in support of proposed casino coming to Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting a proposed casino in Terre Haute.

The Commissioners believe Vigo County will benefit from the construction of the facility, as well as the jobs the casino would provide once open.

The resolution also says the region would benefit from an influx of visitors the casino would bring and the county would benefit from the tax revenue the casino should generate.

The bill that would bring a casino to Terre Haute still awaits a hearing in the public policy committee.