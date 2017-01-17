Curt Mallory expected to be new Indiana State football coach

Sports 10 confirmed through sources very close to the situation what was first reported by Steve Wiltfong, of 247 Sports that Curt Mallory is expected to be the next head football coach at Indiana State. The sources told Sports 10 that ISU and Mallory are waiting on contract details to be finalized before making it official.

The 47-year old Mallory is currently the Wyoming secondary coach and passing game defensive coordinator. He’s also been an assistant at Michigan, Ball State, IU and Illinois.

Mallory played at Michigan in the late 1980’s and 1990’s. If you recognize the Mallory name, Curt’s dad Bill Mallory was the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach from 1984-1996.

Sports 10 did reach out to new Indiana State athletic director Sherard Clinkscales, who said he had no comment at this time.

