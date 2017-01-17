Frozen, breaded okra recalled after potential glass fragments found

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A breaded okra has been recalled.

Pictsweet has issued a recall for “Pitctsweet Farms 12 ounce Breaded Okra.”

The company says some of the packages may contain glass fragments.

The recall is for packages with a UPC number of 0 70560 98377 8 and a best if used by date of November 3, 2018.

The packages have product codes of 3086B C, 3086B D, 3086B E, 3086B F, or 3086B G.

If you have a package of this, you are asked to return it to the store for a full recall or discard them.