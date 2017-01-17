“I’ve been happy. That means a lot.” Local woman reflects on 109 years of life

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – Think back to a simpler time when people would hand-write letters, or had only three channels on TV.

What about when doctors made house calls?

Well in Marshall, Illinois, they still do!

Dr. Jim Turner of the Cork Medical Center in Marshall is Ruth Benjamin’s doctor.

On Tuesday, Ruth was surrounded by friends, family, Dr. Turner, and a News 10 crew for a very special occasion: Ruth’s109th birthday.

Ruth was born January 17, 1908. She was a twin, and one of her parents’ six children.

As a child, she lived and worked on a farm that was destroyed by a tornado.

Later in life, she worked at Quaker Maid in Terre Haute for 43 years.

While her life may be quieter now, she says she used to always be on the go.

Ruth says, “I’ve travelled a lot. I’ve been to Havoya, I’ve been to Washington D.C., and I’ve been to Niagara Falls. I’ve been about everywhere.”

Ruth travelled to all of those places by railroad with her husband.

Dr. Turner says he visits Ruth every couple of months, or when she specifically calls for a visit.

For having a 109-year-old patient, you’d think Turner would have a long list of “doctor’s orders.” But, Turner says, that isn’t the case.

The doctor says, “’What do you do with someone who’s 109 years old?’ and my answer is absolutely nothing. You know, we don’t need to do anything. She’s obviously got a wonderful cardiovascular system, a wonderful immune system. And with someone like Ruth, less is best. Just let her enjoy life, and support her in any way we can.”

Ruth adds, “I’ve had a good life. I’ve been happy. That means a lot. And I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years.”

Now as for a key to Ruth’s long life, Dr. Turner attributes that to her attitude.

Turner says, “Hard work. A loving family. A wonderful marriage. And she never drank, she never smoked, but she was happy. And I think that was the key to her longevity.”

But if you ask Ruth’s opinion on her “secret to success” there may be a little more than no cigarettes or alcohol.

She says, “I have potatoes some way every day. And I love kraut. And I love bacon.”

It seems the recipe to a wonderful 109 years might just be potatoes, bacon, and kraut.

News 10 thought it would be fun to make a short list of things that have happened during Ruth’s life, starting in 1908. Presidents: Teddy Roosevelt through President-Elect Donald Trump Some Inventions: Television, Computers, World Wide Web, Penicillin, ballpoint pens, photocopying, helicopters, nuclear reactor, Napalm, kidney dialysis machine, Bikinis, seat belts, Tupperware, Frisbees, Velcro, contact lenses, credit cards, contraceptive pill, pacemakers, LED and LCD’s, floppy discs, Prozac, disposable lighters, genetic engineering, barcodes, post-it-note, car airbags. US-Involved Wars: WWI, WWII, Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq Other Events: The Great Depression, Alive before Hawaii and Alaska were states, the sinking of the Titanic, Women’s Rights, Rights for African Americans, Man on the moon, Right for same-sex couples to marry, Marijuana legalization, Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, Kennedy Assassination, Martin Luther King Junior Assassination, Y2K, First African American President, and Ruth was born the last year the Cubs won the World Series (until their 2016 win)