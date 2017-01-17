Local woman starts support group aimed to help those affected by addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s one of the biggest problems plaguing Terre Haute.

“It’s a really, really, in your face type of thing,” said Johnna Farnsworth, “and really nobody is safe when it comes to addiction.”

Johnna Farnsworth knows that firsthand. Addiction, she says, continues to be a generational battle within her family.

“My mom came to me and she wanted to have some support, she wanted somebody who is dealing with the same thing she’s dealing with,” she said, “Seeing my mother struggle with the emotions of seeing a loved one deal with it is really what drives me.”

Farnsworth and her mother started their own search of a support group to help those who are experiencing loved ones fighting addiction. After not having any luck, Farnsworth decided to create her own support group called Family & Friends Against Addiction.

“It’s not just the person dealing with addiction,” Farnsworth said, “It’s the family member, it’s the child, it’s the mother, the sister that really struggles with not knowing what to do.”

Meeting on the first Saturday of every month, Farnsworth says the group will come together to share stories and resources to help one another.

“As a family member that’s dealing with a loved one that’s dealing with addiction, you have that judgment, that stigma,” she said, “and I want them to have somewhere they can go where there’s no judgment, there’s just me I’m dealing with this and you you’re dealing with this as well.”

So far, Farnsworth says the idea of the group has been well received by the community. For now, the group has operated through their Facebook page to communicate with members and those interested.

“We’ve had a huge reaction because in the area a lot of people deal with addiction,” she said, “We’ve had a lot of people come and say oh this is great that we have somebody to go to and have a page to kind of bounce things off of them and share our story as well. It’s been a big deal just because we’re dealing with it there are so many other people that are struggling, family members, as well.”

While addiction is not a problem that can be solved overnight, Farnsworth says a little bit of help from someone who’s been there can go a long way.

“I don’t know all the answers,” she said, “but I think having the support around of people that know what we’ve been through, what we could go through, is going to be a big help.”

The group will have their first meeting on Saturday, February 4th at 3 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the Vigo County Public Library. Meetings will continue on the first Saturday of every month.