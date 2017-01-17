Multiple arrests made in Owen County after undercover investigation

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A four-month long undercover investigation in Owen County ends with police serving multiple search warrants.

Last week, deputies with the Owen County Sheriff’s Office served their first warrant at a home located at 5761 State Road 42.

The home belonged to Jeffrey Hendricks II.

Hendricks was arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice, and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

After making that arrest, police went to a home at 9711 Hi Ridge Trail in Cataract.

This home belonged to Allen Buis.

Police made several arrests at this address:

-Jessica Pennington, arrested for dealing methamphetamine, dealing a schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and false informing.

-Allen Buis, four counts of dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

-Gary Jones, possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.

-Jason Snider, dealing methamphetamine, identity deception, and visiting a common nuisance.

-Joseph Dulworth Jr, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.

-Daniel Ashby, visiting a common nuisance.

Police said over the course of the four-month investigation, undercover officers purchased meth from both homes.