No foul play suspected after fatal fire in Palestine, Illinois



PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) – The Crawford County Coroner reports no foul play is suspected following a deadly fire in Palestine, Illinois.

The mobile home fire happened Friday afternoon in the 300 block of East Franklin Street.

Water from broken pipes inside the mobile-home had already put out the fire when firefighters arrived. But they found 41-year-old Amy Moore dead.

Her two sons were able to escape. The hospital has not released information about their injuries.

According to the Crawford County Coroner, Moore died before the fire started. But the coroner says again, no foul play is suspected.

The final autopsy report could take two to three weeks as they wait for toxicology results.