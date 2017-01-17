One injured after accident on U.S. 36 in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, ind. (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was injured after a single vehicle accident Monday morning on U.S. 36.

Deputies were called to the accident around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 36 near The Boat Place. When responders got on scene the driver was found lying in the road and Good Samaritans were giving first aid.

The driver was identified as Dustin Kremer, 34 of Waveland.

PCSO reports Kremer was traveling east on U.S. 36 near Walker Ramp Road when the vehicle left the road and traveled down into an embankment. The vehicle traveled up another embankment and began to overturn.

The vehicle struck several boats and then came to a stop on the road.

Kremer was conscious and alert at the scene and was taken to Regional Hospital for treatment.