Point in Time Count date set for later this month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Agencies prepare for an annual event to count and benefit the homeless in our area.

The Point in Time Count focuses on the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people.

They also fill out a survey.

Questions range from where they stay at night to how long they’ve been homeless.

The Hamilton Center says having an accurate count helps shelters receive funding and grants.

“We know a lot of homelessness is related to mental health and substance abuse issues. So, it’s important that we allow these people have a holistic approach to their mental wellness as well as having a home, which is the most important thing,” Stacey Totten from the Hamilton Center said,

This year’s count is Wednesday, January 25th.

It runs from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Those without housing can stop by Gilbert, Fairbanks, and Collett Parks in Terre Haute.

Six Wabash Valley Counties are participating.

