Suspect from Friday shooting at 13th and 4th Ave. appears in court



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The suspect from a shooting Friday morning in Terre Haute is officially facing a murder charge.

Robert John Price was arrested Friday evening in connection with Terre Haute’s first homicide of the year.

The shooting happened in the area of 13th Street and 4th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police say they found 28-year-old Katie Nash with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Nash later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Price, along with Madonna Fulford, were located Friday evening in West Terre Haute. Officials report the original warrant they had for Price was for the charge of aggravated battery.

Now he faces a murder charge.

Fulford could face charges of obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. Fulford also appeared in court Tuesday morning.

