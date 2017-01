Indiana State men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing announced Tuesday that T.J. Bell has been reinstated to the Sycamores program. The senior has practiced the last two days and is expected to play Wednesday when ISU host Missouri State.

Bell left the program in mid-December, just 10 games into the season. Before he left he was having his best season in Terre Haute averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.