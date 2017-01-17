TH North boys win at Northview Rick Semmler Published: January 17, 2017, 10:46 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) The Terre Haute North boys basketball team won 50-45 at Northview. The win is the Patriots 13th straight over the Knights. Senior Jalen Owens had 19 points for Terre Haute North. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Advertisement