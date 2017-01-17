“They have exonerated us time and time again.” Reviewing Indiana body cam law 6 months later

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s been six months since the state’s body camera law went into effect giving law enforcement guidelines on access, privacy and redaction requirements. The measure came with added financial pressure for already strapped departments.

Local officials say it’s too soon to tell if the law needs to be fixed this legislative session, but they did talk about how it’s going so far.

From body cams to car dash cams, having their every move recorded is a way of life for deputies in Vermillion County. “Soon as they walk out the door of the control center to deal with the public or an inmate they have to have them turned on. That kind of opens the door to allow people to see what’s really going on out there,” said Sheriff Mike Phelps.

The county is the first within the state to require jail staff to wear the recording devices. The cameras have helped crack down on complaints and accusations.

“They have exonerated us time and time again. There were some situations that made me uncomfortable between male jailers and the female block. Nothing illegal has taken place, but we’ve gotten rid of some jailers over time because of what the body cam shows,” said Phelps.

From the beginning, one of the biggest concerns for law enforcement is the administrative load the release of body cam footage has on agencies. The new law requires the video to be stored and edited to blur out minors and bystanders. The process can be time consuming and costly.

“The software we will probably end up with is $2,000 a year. For a small agency like me, $2,000 is a lot of money,” said Phelps.

That’s why lawmakers allowed departments to charge up to $150 for the release of footage. In the five years they’ve had body cameras there have been no requests for footage. “The positives outweigh the negatives. These things have saved them more than hurt anybody, but I also see why some of the bigger agencies have put them on the shelf for now too,” said Phelps.

Lawmakers could consider tweaking the body camera law. Before doing so, it will most likely take a full calendar year of research.