“We’re aware of why most of you are here.” Crowd at County Commissioners meeting with concerns over new jail location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A sizable crowd showed up at the Vigo County Commissioners meeting with concerns over possible location of new Vigo County Jail.

“We’re aware of why most of you hare here,” Judy Anderson, County Commissioner President, stated at the beginning of the meeting.

Commissioners are stating that a final decision has not been made as to the location for the new jail and that the schematics of the design are only 15 percent done. The decision on the location will determine what will be built.

The site has to have sufficient land and the current site of the jail does not have enough room nor can they continue to build additional levels to the current jail.

One of the locations proposed is at the Industrial Park, but existing businesses are objecting and it would cost too much much to transport prisoners back and forth to the Vigo County Courthouse.

The location at 13th and Hulman as well as property owned by Indiana State University are options still under consideration.

Another potential site that was brought up was the former International Paper location. Commissioners stated they are aware of the parking issue as the Vigo County Aquatic Center is located just east of the site. Commissioners explained the former International Property site best fits the list of needs for the jail and it is a viable location.

Additional discussion focused on the objections by the Riverscape organization in Vigo County. Riverscape as an organization credits Vigo Parks with their cause of revitalizing the area located along the Wabash River.

Charlie Williams, president of Riverscape, said that the group has been working on alternative sites and that they have been in touch with Thompson Thrift. Williams said the 13th and Chestnut location that is owned by ISU would be a great opportunity for the new jail and that Dr. Bradley, ISU president, is open to the possibility.

Dr. Bradley is unable to comment as he is at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

Williams continued to say that building the new jail at the former International Paper property will kill any progress they have made so far in revitalizing the area along the river.

President of Terre Haute Torpedoes, swimming organization that uses the Aquatic Center, said having the jail across the street would be ‘horrible.’

Terre Haute Arson Investigator Norm Loudermilk stated that it is important for the county to keep the new jail moving forward. He stated they must keep in mind the needs of the Terre Haute Police Department as they put roughly 75 percent of the inmates who are in the jail.

But, a plan must be in place to be able to address the federal lawsuit. They must have something substantial to put before the judge. Michael Wright, Vigo County Attorney, stated the deadline to have a plan in place is Feb. 28.

