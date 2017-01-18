City leaders discuss 2017 finances at redevelopment meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – City leaders sit and talk money for the new year in Terre Haute.

“Right now the administration says that they have a $10 million shortfall in cash flow for the 2017 year,” said City Council President Karrum Nasser.

Nasser says administration is asking for a $4 million Tax Anticipation Warrant Loan. Like Mayor Duke Bennett explained previously, this requires taking an advance out on taxes the city expects to receive in December.

However, the council could possibly ask the city’s redevelopment commission to lend a hand.

“Simple arithmetic says they’re $6 million short, so they’re probably going to come and ask redevelopment for a $6 million loan,” Nasser said, “So it’s up to the council to ask for that loan, then it’s up to redevelopment to agree to the terms of that loan.”

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission got more insight into the idea at Wednesday night’s meeting. The city controller provided a financial overview to present to commissioners.

“I think it’s the commission’s desire to work with the city, but part of that is communication,” said Steve Witt, Exec. Director of Dept. of Redevelopment.

Transparency between the redevelopment commission and the city is another concern, Witt said.

If redevelopment does go forward with providing a loan, Witt says they need to make sure they have their ducks in a row as well.

“We need to, as far as our department, have a good accounting of our projects we want to do in the near future,” he said, “and because so much of this involves timing of our projects, to make sure that we’re coordinated with the city in regard to making sure that monies are available when the department of redevelopment is ready to do projects.”

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, Witt says he feels good about the presentation. He says this is the start of a good working relationship between the city and redevelopment.

“The department of redevelopment is part of the city and we can’t lose sight of that,” Witt said, “So we need to work closely together and if we do that, we should have a good working relationship going forward.”

City council will meet to discuss more about the idea in February.