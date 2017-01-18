Fundraiser at IHOP to help support ‘Colton Strong’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department Spouse Auxiliary and Down Syndrome Group are holding a fundraiser in February to help support ‘Colton Strong’ and the Murray family.

Colton Murray was born in December of 2015 with Down Syndrome and several medical conditions involving his heart.

Kim and Matt Murray are Colton’s parents and they continue to share his journey through Facebook with posts and pictures.

“Tricuspid atresia, so he has no tricuspid valve, it’s just a wall. And he has a hypoplastic right ventricle… He has an unbalanced AV Canal defect and tetralogy of fallot and pulmonary hypertension,” the Murray family told News 10.

Colton has been in the hospital since the beginning of December after surgery.

The Terre Haute Police Department Spouse Auxiliary and Down Syndrome Group are partnering with IHOP on Third Street in Terre Haute on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

Head to IHOP on those days between 5 and 8 p.m. and they will be donating 20 percent of your check to the Murray family. YOU HAVE TO TAKE THIS FLYER WITH YOU.

IHOP is located at 2901 S 3rd St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 and if you have questions, call (812)