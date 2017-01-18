Lawmakers react to Holcomb’s first State of the State Address



INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb gave his first State of the State Address Tuesday night.

He plans to bring Indiana to the next level through five pillars that he hopes sustains economic growth, helps funds roads and attacks the drug epidemic.

“Let’s not be afraid to think big, be bold and act with courage,” Holcomb said.

First, Holcomb hopes to make the state a magnet for jobs and create a stronger, more diverse economy.

He wants to keep companies like Tate and Lyle and Rolls Royce in Indiana and bring in more companies. Local lawmakers said this was exciting to hear because both of those companies are in Tippecanoe County.

They were also happy to hear a balanced budget and rainy day funds were included Holcomb’s strong economy plan.

“Passing a balanced budget amendment will ensure that Hoosier taxpayers will continue to benefit from that fiscal discipline,” said Republican State Sen. Brandt Hershman.

Second, Holcomb aims to make roads and bridges sustainable over the next 20 years. He said this includes upgrades on U.S. 30 from Fort Wayne to Valparaiso and U.S. 31 to South Bend. He hopes to add additional lanes on interstates 70 and 65 from Jeffersonville to Crown Point and complete I-69 from Evansville to Fort Wayne.

But some lawmakers in attendance wanted to know how he will pay for all the upgrades.

“What he didn’t mention is what taxes he’s wanted to raise for our roads and infrastructure program,” said Democratic State Rep. Sheila Klinker. “But he did mention that we would have to make certain very difficult decisions to fund what was needed.”

Holcomb also touched on developing a 21st century skilled and ready workforce.

“In 10 years, we’ll need to find one million new skilled workers to replace the 700,000 baby boomers who will retire,” Holcomb said.

He said investing in a pre-K expansion program is a start to investing in future skilled workers.

“I’m very excited that we have a governor who is going to double the funding for pre-K,” Republican State Sen. Ron Alting said.

“I was happy to hear that it was in a limited measure … so that there isn’t a huge hole in the budget — because it is an expensive program,” Republican State Rep. Sally Siegrist said.

Holcomb also plans to invest $2 million in the state budget to create “Jobs Ready Grants” to help current workers complete credentials or certificates to enter the workforce in more skilled and highly-paid positions.

Lastly, he focused on attacking Indiana’s drug epidemic.

“In the year 2000, deaths from the number of drug overdoses went up by 500 percent,” the governor said.

Indiana ranks 15th nationally for overdose fatalities.

“He’s really trying to get a handle on this by giving more local control to commissioners at our county level to make decisions on the needle exchange,” Alting said.

Holcomb also plans to give state police a raise.