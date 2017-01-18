“I’m just sick over the whole thing.” Lawrenceville man wants justice after dog stolen, killed

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – Mark Puntney’s home is missing a furry family member.

Putney says, “It’s awful to treat an animal that way, and you get so attached to a dog you know, it’s tough to lose them.”

Puntney’s Wheaten Terrier Josie went missing January first and he spent days scouring the neighborhood to find her.

A few days later on January 5th, Puntney got word she’d been found in Mt. Carmel.

Puntney credits a post on Facebook about her disappearance that received hundreds of shares.

Unfortunately, Puntney did not retrieve the dog how he’d hoped.

Josie had been found by a family dead in a trash bag.

Putney recalls, “My son-in-law asked me and said, ‘Do you want to know what happened to her?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And he went out and looked at her and came back in and he said, ‘She’d been shot.’ He said, ‘She’d been shot in the back of the head.’”

Puntney had suspected Josie had been stolen when he found her collar unsnapped in the cemetery behind his home.

And as a stranger’s footprints fade in the back yard, it’s a wonder if there will ever be justice for Josie.

However, Puntney’s search for answers continues.

He says, “I’m just sick over the whole thing, and I hope that if somebody knows something that they’ll come forward and say it.”

The owner has reached out to local police for help in Josie’s case to get justice and closure.

But he’s also staying vigilant for the sake of other pets in the community.

Puntney says, “The word epidemic you know, keeps coming to mind that there’s something going on that’s causing, you know, all these animals to come up missing and all or whatever, and it needs to be stopped.”

Puntney says there is a $2500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.

If you know anything you’re urged to call Lawrenceville police at (618) 943-6411, or Puntney directly at (618) 554-2092.