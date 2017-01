VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Kellogg’s Snacks Plant in Seelyville remains on track to close this year.

In August of last year, company officials announced plans to close the plant. 150 people will be out of a job.

The plant will close in phases starting in the first quarter of this year. They expect to be completely closed by September.

Kellogg officials tell us they’ll look at selling the building once operations come to a complete stop.