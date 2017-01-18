Officials still dealing with aftermath of Sullivan County Ambulance Service fire

Related Coverage Ambulances are a complete loss after Sullivan County Ambulance service fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Sullivan County officials are still dealing with the aftermath of a fire last year.

That fire damaged the Sullivan County Ambulance Service building last February and ambulances were destroyed as well.

Sullivan County Commissioner Bob Davis said the insurance settlement offer they received was too low to cover costs. Davis says they’re working on a plan with their attorney as they move forward.

They’re expected to address what they want to do at their Feb. 6 meeting.