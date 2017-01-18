One lucky United Way of the Wabash Valley donor went home with a new car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One lucky person walked away with a brand new car on Wednesday.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley once again held a drawing for those who donated through their ‘Do More Campaign.’

First time donors who gave at least $25 or returning donors who increased their donation by $25 were entered into a drawing. Three of those donors were selected to go to Terre Haute Chevrolet to try and pick the lucky winning key.

And now, John White and his wife are taking home a 2017 Chevy Spark

“I’m still in a daze,” White stated. I’ve never won anything in my life….except my wife!”

This is the 6th year Terre Haute Chevy has donated a car to the cause