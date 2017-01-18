Plans to repeal Affordable Care Act

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Today local business owners met with an Indiana Republican Congressman. They discussed what’s next for the affordable care act.

It’s a hot issue as President-Elect Donald Trump promises to overturn the act.

With rallies across the country fighting to keep the Affordable Care Act, all eyes are on GOP leaders for what’s next, including our own congressman.

“That’s not what people in Washington D.C. are talking about. People are talking about repealing most of the ACA but replacing it with other options,” said Indiana’s 8th district congressman, Dr. Larry Bucshon.

The Obama Administration signed this extensive health care plan into law in 2010. It provided health insurance to around 20 million people.

While many of those are singing its praises, today business owners shared negative experiences.

“My two issues were a loss in income and loss in insurance,” said Bill Treadway.

“It didn’t do anything to lower the cost of healthcare,” said Bob Baesler.

“My deductible went from $2,500 to $6,000 so it wasn’t even worth it,” said Kyle Hoffman.

“The first year wasn’t too bad until I found out I needed a knee replacement,” said Simple to Elegant owner, Jeanette Winchester.

Winchester explained she was told four times her insurance would cover her knee replacement.

Right before the surgery, she found out this $50,000 procedure wasn’t covered under her plan.

“When it came to a serious need other than just a routine checkup or prescription renewal, the execution of it from the providers was very, very frustrating,” said Winchester.

Some criticize the law for its high premiums and large co-payments.

It’s a law Congressman Bucshon will vote to repeal.

“All of us are different. A young, healthy person, as I mentioned, a health savings account and a catastrophic plan may be for you,” said Bucshon. “But if you’re older and sicker and you’re going to use the healthcare system a lot more, maybe that’s not the thing for you.”

Bucshon highlighted a future replacement plan including ideas for more choices, lower costs and the future protections.

The plan is not solidified yet. Below is a brief outline of changes proposed health care:

Make support for health insurance portable

Preserve employer-based insurance

Allow sales across state lines

Allow small businesses and individuals to band together

Protect patients with pre-exisisting conditions

Protect coverage for young people, allowing dependants up to 26-years-old to stay on their parents’ plan

Prohibit sudden cancellations

Create one-time open enrollment

Reform Medicaid

Enforce the Hyde Amendment

Improve use of electronic health records