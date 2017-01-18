Reward upped to $10,000 for information in Greene County Whooping Crane death

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The reward for answers into the fatal shooting of an endangered bird has increased again.

A five-year-old Whooping Crane was found shot and killed near Goose Pond on January 3rd.

Local and national groups have now come together providing funds for a reward.

The pot has grown to $10,000.

Indian Conservation Officers told News 10 they are following several workable leads.

If an arrest is made, officials say the suspect could face steep fines and even jail time.

Experts say there are only 120 Whooping Cranes left in the United States, making them a federally endangered species.

A complete list of groups that have pledged money for the reward:

Operation Migration- $3500

International Crane Foundation- $1000

Friends of Goose Pond- $2500

Turn in a poacher (TIP) – $500

USFWS – $2500