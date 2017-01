TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South rivalry continued tonight as the two schools faced off on the wrestling mat.

Terre Haute South got off to a fast start and took an early lead through the light weights. The Patriots made a run at the Braves late in the meet, but Abel Rivera closed the door on the North comeback with a decisive win in the 220-pound weight class.

The Braves won the match 42-33.