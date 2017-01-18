Two Terre Haute men arrested on meth charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people were arrested in Vigo County after police served a search warrant at a Terre Haute home.

It happened around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at 2350 Morton Street.

While searching the home, police found a one-pot meth lab, two or more grams of suspected meth, paraphernalia, scales, syringes, and multiple firearms.

Police arrested 60-year-old Eddy McCammon and 45-year-old Raymond Willis.

Both are facing charges of manufacturing meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of precursors, and illegal dumping of controlled waste.