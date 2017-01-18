Vaping law proposal could scale back strict regulations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Strict rules for Indiana’s vaping industry could soon evaporate, bringing relief to e-liquid manufacturers across the Hoosier state.

Lawmakers are vowing to scale back strict regulations put in place last year. The law has been blamed for nearly two dozen businesses closing up shop.

In June, Smoke N Peace in Terre Haute was forced to clear their shelves and start from scratch. Owner, Pete Wilson, reported a $9,000 loss in product. This as new rules required any company that wanted to produce e-liquids for sale to be certified by a security firm.

“It’s sickening. It doesn’t make me happy. I mean no one wants to take a loss,” said Wilson in a previous interview.

Under the law, E-liquids must be manufactured in a clean facility, have childproof caps and detailed bottle labels with traceable batch numbers.

The catch was, only one company in the entire country qualified to perform that work under the new law – Lafayette-based Mulhaupt’s Inc. The company only approved six producers, shutting out many existing competitors.

In the coming months, the law would be blamed for creating a monopoly. State republicans are now saying that wasn’t the intent of the law and they’re aiming to get it changed.

A proposed bill would transfer the security firm’s job duties to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. This allows the government to the monitor the process with hopes of creating a more business friendly-environment.

Senate President Pro-Tem David Long said he expects lawmakers to resolve the issue during their current session.

