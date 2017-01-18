Vigo County plant announces temporary shutdown

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vigo County company says it has started a temporary shut down.

News 10 received word from the Boral Bricks corporate office that says they are taking a temporary “brick making” shut down.

Boral Bricks is located in southern Vigo County.

The company says this is to allow for inventory reduction.

Shipping, maintenance, and security operations will continue until full operations resume.

They said the length of the shutdown will be determined by weather, market, and construction activity through spring.