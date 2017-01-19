2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championship to be held in Indianapolis

INDIANA (WTHI) – The 2017 Red Bull Air Race World schedule has been released with the championships being held in Indianapolis in October.

“The 2017 season of the Red Bull Air Race will begin with its diamond 75th race and conclude at the motorsport mecca; Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” their website stated. “Along the way, the official World Championship will celebrate its tenth season with a long-awaited return to San Diego, USA as well as a premier in Kazan, Russia.”

Red Bull Air Race 2017 Calendar

10-11 February: Abu Dhabi, UAE

15-16 April: San Diego, USA

03-04 June: Chiba, Japan

01-02 July: Budapest, Hungary

22-23 July: Kazan, Russia

12-13 August: TBA, Europe

02-03 September: TBA, Europe

14-15 October: Indianapolis, USA

“I can’t remember when I’ve been so excited about a season. The calendar goes from strength to strength, with every stop holding special significance as either a landmark location in the sport’s history or a premiere in a dramatic new setting. We’re especially thrilled to bring high-speed, low-altitude racing to a new audience in Russia,” said Erich Wolf, General Manager of Red Bull Air Race. “Each pilot and team is keen to clinch the honour of winning the 75th Red Bull Air Race at the opener in Abu Dhabi just a few weeks from now, and the pace and intensity will only build throughout the season. What a year it’s going to be.”

For more on the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championship schedule, check out their website.