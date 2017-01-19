Campus construction continues at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Millions of dollars have been spent to continue the progress on the campus of Indiana State University. From remodeling residence halls to completely tearing down buildings. All in an effort to boost the Sycamore experience.

There are no plans for ISU to slow down on the construction projects any time soon.

The master plan is updated and so far it’s going “very well,” says Bryan Duncan.

Duncan is the Director of Capital Planning and Improvements for Indiana State University. “We’ve had more than $300 million worth of construction,” said Duncan.

Included is the future home of the College of Health and Human Services. A $49 million project that will be ready for move in next December. Duncan added, “It will combine all of the different groups in the College of Health and Human Services that are now somewhat spread out over campus in a beautiful new building.”

What about the $12 million Sycamore Towers renovation? Crews are sticking to the 15-month construction cycle. They’re looking ahead to the final residence tower, Rhoads Hall. That project should begin next spring. “It was fairly aggressive to think we could do the four towers in four consecutive years, but we’ve been able to do it.”

Duncan says that’s not all. There’s another major project in the works. An underpass that would correlate with the growth on the west side of campus. The underpass would be in the area of Third and Chestnut Streets. Duncan says as ISU continues to grow, safety becomes top priority. In that area, there can be heavy traffic. To eliminate any issues, this underpass would give students and staff a safe way to get from one side of campus to the other.

Jalik Bruce is a student at Indiana State. He says, “Pretty much every day I wait at least 2 minutes at this light. And there’s been multiple occasions where I’ve almost been hit or I’ve seen other people get hit.”

The underpass creates new opportunities.

“Safe crossing of U.S. 41 is the first priority but we know, it has to be done in an aesthetically pleasing and inviting way for people to use it,” said Duncan.

Again, the underpass project is in its very early stages. It could be five to eight years until any work is complete. Indiana State is currently talking with Terre Haute and the State of Indiana to figure out what the next step should be.