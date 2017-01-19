Crime Stoppers: Officials looking for suspect wanted in vehicle theft case from November

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials are looking for a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft out of Terre Haute.

A 1996 Dodge Ram truck was stolen from the Dreiser Square Housing area this past November. The truck was recovered several days later, but someone had re-painted it and changed the color to primer gray with gray and red outlines of flames on the bed and tailgate.

The suspect wanted in connection with this case is described as a white male of medium build with short dark hair.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or use this link.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.