Daviess County man charged with four counts of child molestation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Daviess County man faces charges for child molesting.

Deputies arrested Eric Allen.

They’re charging him with four counts of child molestation.

According to court documents, a minor reported Allen had sexually abused her multiple times.

The documents said a detective interviewed Allen.

During that interview, the document says Allen admitted he’d touched the minor inappropriately on more than one occasion.

Deputies booked Allen into the Daviess County Jail.

He’s awaiting his next court date where he’ll face his formal charges.