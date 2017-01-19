ISU students board buses for Trump inauguration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – More than 100 students boarded buses bound for capital Thursday afternoon.

They arrive around 6:00 Friday morning.

Students told us an email went out inviting them.

Each interested student paid $40 to go.

Some students told us this experience is about witnessing history.

“Rather than who you voted for, it’s going to be a historic event…just because the results of the election, he didn’t win the popular vote…but he won the popular vote. It’s going to be interesting to see both sides. The radical democrats and the radical republicans both there. Even though I didn’t vote for Trump, I’m going to sit back and watch the experience. It’s going to be interesting,” Student Nathan Jones said.

They’ll be back in Terre Haute by Saturday morning.