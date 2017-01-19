Lake County Sheriff’s Department K-9 shot during chase, treated at Purdue

GARY, Ind. (WLFI) — A sheriff’s department K-9 is being treated at Purdue University after it was shot during a police chase Wednesday afternoon.

Blade, a K-9 with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, arrived at the Purdue Veterinary Hospital by police car Wednesday evening.

Indiana State Police say Blade was shot after a routine traffic stop just before 3 p.m. in Gary.

A passenger in the stopped car ran from the scene. The deputy and Blade chased the man down an alley. The man fired at the deputy, and the bullet struck Blade. The deputy then returned fire, hitting the man once.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital. His name has not been released.

According to Purdue University spokesperson Brian Zink, Blade is in stable condition.