Motion to modify Fennell’s condition of pretrial release granted

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Court documents show that the motion filed by Franklin Fennell to modify his conditions of pretrial release has been granted.

Fennell, along with Frank Shahadey, has been charged with theft and wire fraud charges in connection to an alleged kickback scheme.

Fennell was released at his initial hearing back in 2016 and was to be monitored. When he was released he was ordered to not have contact with the alleged victims in the case. This includes the Vigo County School Corporation.

After Fennell was arrested he was terminated from his position at the school corporation and ordered to stay away from school property.

Court documents state the motion to modify these conditions is due to the fact that Fennell has children who attend schools within the corporation. “…and his wife continues to be employed by the school corporation,” court documents state. “To that end he wishes to attend extracurricular events of his children, and utilize the medical facility offered to families of corporation of employees.”

Counsel for the School Corporation has agreed to amend its no contact order to allow Fennell to attend these events and to have access to the medical facility. This was granted by court.