New charge against man suspected of murdering Indiana art teacher

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office tacked on an additional charge for a man already facing murder charges.

A judge granted Prosecutor Pat Harrington’s motion to charge 19-year-old Darius Printup with carrying a handgun without a license. Printup was already charged with murder, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Attorney Christopher Paul Phillips told News 18 in November 2016, he requested a change of venue in the case against Printup – who’s accused in the death of 52-year-old Kristi Redmon. A hearing is expected on the change of venue in March.

As News 18 has previously reported, police responded to Redmon’s home about 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 after a report of shots fired. She was found dead on the ground outside her Lafayette home on the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

According to Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt, Redmon died of gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Redmon was an art teacher for the Lafayette School Corporation.

Printup was arrested three days after the fatal shooting. Court documents reveal he was looking for a man who “ripped him off.”

He faces up to 88½ years behind bars. Printup remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond.