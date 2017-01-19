Residents from Lafayette to rally at Women’s March on Washington, Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a couple of days, Donald Trump will be sworn in as our 45th president. But thousands will be rallying against the new administration in the Women’s March on Washington.

News 18 found local women marching in Lafayette or D.C. to make sure their voices are heard.

Sheila Rosenthal collects magnets from all over the world. She’s hoping to come back with one from Washington, D.C., after this weekend.

“We’ll make our voices heard,” Rosenthal said. “As the president-elect, the things he said are demeaning to women, immigrants and people with disabilities.”

She’s marching to send a bold message to the new government.

“I’m marching to stand with many diverse groups of people to say from the beginning of his presidency that we are watching,” she said.

Rosenthal has packed and is ready to leave for the airport, but she won’t be leaving without a sign she made with the Indiana flag on it. She also packed several copies.

“I’m going to bring this because I want find other Hoosiers,” she said. “We’re making our voices heard for some people who are unable to do so.”

Victoria Woeste and Kathy Parker will be making their voices heard in Lafayette. They’ll be among hundreds of people spreading the message locally.

“There’s going to be millions of people in Washington and thousands of people in Indianapolis,” Parker said. “But this is my community. This is where I should be.”

“It is also a statement about people’s concerns about what this particular turn in our history means to us and how we live through it,” Woeste said.

The march in Lafayette will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. The group will meet outside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.