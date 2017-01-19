S.A.D.: Feeling a little blue? It may be from a lack of sunlight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Are you feeling a little blue during these gray, gloomy, winter days? If so, Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, could be the culprit.

Anyone can get cabin fever but some are uniquely affected by the change of season. Up to 20 percent of Americans report mood changes during the colder, darker days of winter.

The lack of natural light can cause your hormones to become unbalanced. A shift in mood can lead to more serious problems, such as anxiety and depression.

Of course, an overwhelming feeling of sadness is the key symptom. Irritability, loss of appetite, and an increase in sleeping are additional warning signs.

The good news? There are some simple ways to help you feel better. Below is a list of ways you can help alleviate the systems of Seasonal Affective Disorder, provided by the Hamilton Center.

– Volunteering at local schools, neighborhood organization and churches can create positive feelings of purpose and alleviate sadness.

-Avoid idle time: If you know that idle time is difficult for you, plan ahead. Fill your calendar with events which are fun for you. Activities which you feel will help lessen sad feelings. Reach out to positive friends. Also, plan ahead to visit places of interest and relaxation for you.

-Confide in someone: “talk about your feelings”. It helps to understand why you feel the way you do.

-Catch sun and exercise: Cold winter and limited sunlight can add to seasonal symptoms of depression. Exercise and catching sunlight can be helpful with depressed mood and low energy. If a loved one has blues or seem depressed, include them in your activities, invite them out, encourage them to talk about their feelings and to seek help if they are having significant symptoms which concern you about their well-being.

News 10’s Lindsey Yates spoke with Missy Burton from the Hamilton Center Inc. Catch the interview coming up tonight on News 10.