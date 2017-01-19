Second suspect arrested in connection to 13th and 4th Ave. shooting charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A suspect in connection to Terre Haute’s first homicide of 2017 is officially facing charges.

Madonna Fulford faces two counts including assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Fulford was arrested on Jan. 13 along with Robert Price. Price is facing a murder charge for the death of Katie Nash.

The shooting happened in the area of 13th Street and 4th Avenue.

Price and Fulford were located Friday evening in West Terre Haute. Fulford is being held on a $20,000 bond.

She’s due back in court later this month. Price, has been continued until March with no bond.