“This is the most important bill in legislature.” Indiana’s road funding plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Road repairs are a hot topic in the Indiana statehouse this year. Republican lawmakers say the state needs $1.2 billion a year to fund road repairs and new projects.

“Our highways are becoming unsafe. We don’t know when we’re driving over a bridge whether that bridge will collapse or that overpass is going to crumble so it’s a safety issue,” said Democratic Representative Clyde Kersey of Terre Haute.

Kersey says it’s a state-wide crisis both parties know they must address.

“This is the most important bill in the legislature. It’s the one we’re talking about, it’s the one getting all the print, and the news so I think it’s time to take action,” said Kersey.

That’s why republican leaders are proposing a plan that would generate over $1 billion a year to fund road repairs. It’s House Bill 1002 authored by Rep. Edmond Soliday.

Those paying for the bill could be Indiana drivers. The bill’s main component is an increase in the gas tax by 10 cents. This means it would increase from 18 cents to 28 cents.

Lawmakers also outlined a plan to create toll roads on Interstate 70 and Interstate 65.

“If this bill comes down with a toll road provision in it I’ll probably vote against it because I just don’t think we need to go in that direction,” said Kersey.

Kersey says tolls would create more debt than it would money. He’s pushing to repeal or freeze a tax cut that is currently benefitting businesses.

“That tax increase is going to be for mostly middle class, working Hoosiers,” said Kersey. “Men and women driving back and forth to get to work. How can we do that when at the same time cut income tax for wealthy corporations?”

Kersey says both parties are in agreement that it’s time for Indiana to fix roads for the long haul.

And the payoff? A huge economic boost with thousands of jobs for Hoosiers.

“It’s a cost, but it’s a cost we have to come up with in order to have a thriving economy,” said Kersey.

House Bill 1002 will first be heard in the road and transportation department before heading to the House of Representatives and Senate.

For more information on House Bill 1002, click here: https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2016/bills/house/1001#digest-heading