Two arrested on drug charges held on no bond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two men appeared in Vigo County Court on meth and drug charges Thursday morning.

Eddy McCammon and Raymond Willis were both arrested on Wednesday. Indiana State Police Troopers searched a home on Morton Street in Terre Haute.

That’s when officers found a one pot meth lab along with more drugs, scales, syringes and multiple firearms.

Both men are in the Vigo County Jail on no bond.

McCammon is facing charges of dealing in meth, possession of meth, possessing two or more chemical reagents, dumping controlled substance waste, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Willis is facing charges of dealing in meth and maintaining a common nuisance.