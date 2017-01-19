Work set to begin on Margaret Avenue Overpass in 2017

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Cars crossed the railroad tracks near 19th Street and Margaret Avenue Thursday, but that’s not always the case.

It’s an intersection City Engineer Chuck Ennis says they’ve done extensive research on.

“We did our rail study several years ago and this crossing was the worst in the city as far as delays for the motoring public and detours for the motoring public,” Ennis said. “So it’s been on, it’s been on the city’s radar for quite some time.”

Stopped trains are what city officials are working to fight against.

Preventing drivers from sitting at the intersection any longer.

“The extent of the project is really from Canal Road to 25th Street with the overpass in the middle,” Ennis said.

Ennis says work on the project is set to begin on April 1 of this year.

Property along the project is already purchased and structures torn down.

The next step is moving utilities along the road.

“After that you’ll see some of the earth work take place. There’s a couple retention ponds that need to be constructed plus the ramps. There’s a lot of earth work that will take place out there.”

As for people who’ve been stuck by a train at the intersection, Ennis says excitement is definitely a feeling.

“More than one person has told me they thought they’d never live to see the day when we got an overpass built on Margaret Avenue.”

The overall expected completion date for the overpass is October of 2018.

That portion of Margaret Avenue will eventually be closed to traffic as they work.

Ennis says they’ll address that when the time comes.