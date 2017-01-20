Congressman Todd Rokita looks to make federal workers at-will employees



TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita is calling on U.S. Congress to make new federal workers at-will employees.

That means new federal employees can be fired without cause or notice. There are currently strict civil service protections for federal employees, but Rokita said those are outdated and need to be changed.

“As Indiana Secretary of State, I used to run four agencies and all of my employees – in fact, all state government’s employees now, since Mitch Daniels – are at-will,” said Rokita.

He said the ability to fire people without notice or cause keeps taxpayer needs at the forefront.

“I have constituents that live in fear,” said Rokita. “Fear that an IRS agent, you know, is going to come after them. Fear that they’re not going to get their benefits because no one will return their phone call at any of these agencies.”

Arnold Scott, District 6 vice president of The American Federation of Government Employees, doesn’t agree.

“I just think it’s wrong,” he said.

Scott said Rokita’s bill named, Promote Accountability and Government Efficiency is misleading by its title.

“What this bill would do is it would undermine our nation’s civil service and actually reduce employee accountability,” said Scott.

He said the American Federation of Government Employees fear it would allow favoritism or political coercion.

“It allows supervisors to arbitrarily fire and discipline employees who speak up against management and wasteful spending,” said Scott.

But Rokita argued, “We are past that. I mean, you can’t be fired based on race, or gender or any of that stuff anymore and the inspector general in all of these agencies is still in place. We don’t touch that so, any kind of political firing or anything like that, that would be picked up by the inspector general.”

Rokita said he isn’t attacking federal employees, he just wants to find a way to ensure that taxpayers get the attention they need.

“That’s what civil service is supposed to be about,” he said. “But it’s not that at the federal level.”

Rokita said civil service protections are to blame for some of the bureaucrats in the federal government.

“You can’t ever get rid of them,” said Rokita. “They can appeal to two different agencies under current law, it could take 10 to 15 years. So instead, not only do you have a bad employee that’s going through an appeals process that takes 10 or 15 years going through two different agencies, now you have to have a team of people fighting that case for 10 or 15 years instead of doing the people’s work.”

Rokita said he first introduced this bill late last session with intentions of getting feedback on the subject. He said he looks forward to incorporating that feedback into the bill going forward.