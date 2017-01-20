Heart of a Champion: Local athlete releases inspirational book

Related Coverage Team Dylan Deem: Owen County man competes after years of health struggles

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – An Owen County athlete who’s overcome several obstacles, is now sharing his life experiences with readers.

We first introduced to Dylan Deem back in June.

Dylan has faced childhood cancer, became an amputee and he’s underwent two heart transplants.

But, he continues to stand strong. Dylan recently competed in the Transplant Games of America.

Now, he can add author to his list.

‘Heart of a Champion’ is tailored to the young adult crowd. Dylan shares struggles and how he bounced back through it all. His book is now available to purchase book on Amazon.

Click here to check it out!