Illinois state senator files “sugar-sweetened beverage tax” act

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – If you live in Illinois and like sodas, you could soon be paying more for your beverage of choice. This will also be the case if you like juices and sports drinks.

That’s because they all contain sugar, and a bill in the Illinois General Assembly would tax any drink that contains more than five grams of sugar.

Senator Toi Hutchinson (D – Chicago) filed the bill on January 11th, and it was assigned the the senate’s revenue committee. Senate Bill 9 would require distributors to pass along a “penny-per-ounce” tax on retailers (who would likely pass that onto consumers). So a typical 20 ounce soda would cost at least 20 cents more if this bill becomes law.

“It’s just another tax,” said Scott Chaney, who lives in Illinois. “Illinois just wants to charge everyone to fund Chicago.”

According to an Associated Press report, the tax would generate about $560 million for the state’s General Fund.

“Maybe if you need to make more money, raise the sales tax 1% or one penny,” Chaney suggested. “Make it fair across the board and not just single out one group.”