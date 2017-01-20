ISP teaming up with officers from other states for Truckers Against Trafficking

INDIANA (WTHI) – Indiana State Police announced Friday morning of a new project to not only raise awareness but to also help put an end to human trafficking across the United States.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers and Motor Carrier Inspectors from the Indiana State Police (ISP) are teaming up with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking Jan. 23 – 27.

The ISP, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police have once again partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

“The goal of this week-long tristate human trafficking initiative is to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees,” stated Capt. Jon Smithers, Assistant Commander of the ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED). “These individuals are a force multiplier that can act as the eyes and ears of Indiana’s highways.”

ISP first partnered with TAT in 2016 and is working diligently to become to become a state that has fully implemented TAT’s awareness program. Currently three states, including Michigan, have fully implemented the program.

To report trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733. As of October 31, 2016 the NHTRC had received 206 calls and reported 66 cases of suspected human trafficking in Indiana.

For more information about TAT, visit http://truckersagainsttrafficking.org