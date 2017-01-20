Local police department receives new tools

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) – The Bicknell Police Department received some new tools on Friday.

The department received seven body cameras from the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office.

Each of the six full-time officers will get one.

The last camera will be shared by the reserve officers.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says they’re a good tool to help tell the truth about how the arrest was made.

“What happens during the arrest, how it happens during the arrest, is right there for everyone to see. It’s transparent. The public knows what happens. The public is protected. The police officers are protected. And it helps us in making better cases,” Carnahan told us.

The department wants to figure out where to store the footage and make sure people are trained.

They could be in use in about a month.