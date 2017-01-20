One inauguration, several opposing views

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Friday marks a moment in history as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Around 650 miles away from Washington D.C., you’ll find a crowd in Terre Haute at Copper Bar. On Friday at noon, all eyes were glued to the televisions as sounds of history filled the bar.

“To me this is a very big, proud day for this country,” said Terre Haute resident, Alan Fagg.

As a business owner himself, Fagg has hoped to see trump take office for over a year now.

“Being a business man is what I liked about him. I felt like that’s what we need in this country, I’m tired of politicians and that’s what attracted me to him,” said Fagg.

For Karen Modesitt, she hopes this day is the first of many that the country can come together and support the nation’s new leader.

“Give him a chance at least. People are putting him down for things he hasn’t done yet, hasn’t really been in office to do anything yet really,” said Modesitt.

Matt Shelby is still in disbelief of the election.

“When I see some of the things that he has put himself out there to say and do towards different races and the opposite sex, coming from someone who is surrounded by that, it bothers me,” said Shelby.

The room may be filled with differences in beliefs, but January 20 marks a day history is made.

As the Wabash Valley continues to watch the moments unfold, they’ll move forward together as a new nation under a new leader.

“I’m very proud of what’s going on today,” said Fagg.

“we have history again,” said Modesitt.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take a while, but we just need to have patience,” said Shelby.