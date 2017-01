Friday night longtime friends Steve DeGroote and Chip Sweet joined elite company. The legendary coaches were inducted into the 2017 Indiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.

At West Vigo, DeGroote won 441 games. Along with 10 sectionals, five regionals and three semi-state championships. In 2009 his Vikings were the 3A state runner-up.

Sweet was just as impressive at Shakamak. He won 14 sectionals, six regionals, four semi-states. In 2014 his Lakers won the 1A state championship.