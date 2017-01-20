Wabash Valley animal shelter wants to expand for the community

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Animals at the Vincennes Animal Shelter have some pretty decent accommodations these days.

Animal Shelter Director Laura Arial says that’s thanks to some changes they’ve made.

“Over the last three years we have replaced all of our kennels,” Arial said. “They were really outdated. So our dogs have a really great place. We’ve improved our cat room so our cats have a really great place. And now what we would like to do is kind of be able to reach out to the community more and get the community out here and get the community more involved.”

But of course, making any improvements means spending money that the shelter doesn’t necessarily have.

With the meeting room, they’d also like to update things like the laundry room, and front entrance as well.

“I get my budget from the city,” Arial said. “And of course, it’s a tight budget like everyone else, like every department in every city everywhere. And we follow our budget. And our budget just doesn’t allow us to do the kind of improvements that the shelter really needs to have.”

Arial has taken to Facebook looking at ways to draw attention for the shelter.

One including live streaming a dog birth, all in hopes people will come and support the expansions they’d like to do.

“They went and got written bids of what the contractors thought that it was going to be to do this addition and they thought that it was going to be somewhere between 100, and 150 at the highest,” Arial said.

Some of the bids came in well over $200,000 though.

Arial is still determined they’ll reach the goals they’ve set out to accomplish.

“We will definitely get to where we want to be. And once we get to where we want to be, we’ll have new goals that we’ll want to reach.”

Learn more about the Vincennes Animal Shelter by visiting their Facebook page.

You can also help out by donating on their GoFundMe page.